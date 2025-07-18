Euro 2025: Bern prepares for massive parade ahead of Switzerland-Spain game

A procession in Bern on Friday ahead of Spain-Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The last Euro 2025 match to be played in Bern, the quarterfinal between Spain and Switzerland at 9pm on Friday, promises to be a great celebration of football. Processions of fans will take to the streets between the city centre and the stadium.

Français fr Un cortège vendredi à Berne avant Espagne-Suisse

Spanish supporters will set off from Kramgasse in the Old Town at 5:30pm. The Swiss fans’ march will start at the same time from Parliament Square, according to the City of Bern. From Kramgasse, the two processions will follow the same route: through the Old Town to the Bear Park, then up Aargauerstalden towards the stadium.

Before the Switzerland-Iceland match on July 6, some 14,000 people marched to the Wankdorf stadium. This is a record for a women’s Euro.

Women's Euro 2025 has been largely peaceful so far

Bernmobil has announced that public transport in the city centre and in the Breitenrain and Wankdorf districts will be cancelled and diverted to accommodate the two processions. The transport company said it was preparing as meticulously as the footballers for their quarterfinal match.

Passengers should expect longer journey times. Especially as Bernmobil is also adapting to the Gurtenfestival, another major event this weekend.

Sold out

Friday’s match is sold out. The match viewing area on Parliament Square is also expected to attract large crowds. Because of the expected crowds, access to the fan zone will be limited to two entry points, Schauplatzgasse and Bärenplatz.

Regardless of the outcome of the match, the City of Bern has already said fans will be able to celebrate the Swiss team’s performances at this home European Championship until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The women’s national team has reached the quarterfinals of a European Championship for the first time. Spain are the reigning world champions and among the tournament favourites.

