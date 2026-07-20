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Car crash closes Swiss San Bernardino tunnel

A serious collision led to the closure of the San Bernardino Tunnel in the canton of Graubünden
A serious collision led to the closure of the San Bernardino Tunnel in the canton of Graubünden Keystone-SDA

A car accident in the San Bernardino tunnel in southeast Switzerland led to the route being closed for several hours.

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Car crash closes Swiss San Bernardino tunnel
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Keystone-SDA

Other cars were diverted via the San Bernardino Pass, whilst heavy goods vehicles and buses were held at the service areas in Campagnola and Hinterrhein.

According to a statement issued by the Graubünden cantonal police, a car driven by a 38-year-old German national crossed the centre line and collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction at 9.50am. The other car was being driven by a 51-year-old Swiss man, who sustained minor injuries.

The two vehicles, which were written off, were loaded onto a recovery vehicle and towed away. After repairs to the tunnel infrastructure had been carried out, the tunnel was reopened to traffic shortly after 1pm.

The San Bernardino route is an alternative to the Gotthard Tunnel for travellers heading south. According to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), traffic on this route had built up to a 18-kilometre tailback by Monday lunchtime.

The TCS estimated the waiting time at around three hours.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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