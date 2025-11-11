First World War shell fished out of Geneva swimming area
A shell dating from the First World War was discovered underwater on Tuesday morning by workmen near the footbridge leading to the Bains des Pâquis in Geneva.
The device, which was inert, was removed by the police explosive ordnance disposal unit.
The information revealed by the Tribune de Genève was confirmed by Henny Martinoni, spokesperson for the Geneva police.
The discovery was made by divers working on dyke maintenance. At first they thought it was a simple tank, but they then realised it was a shell.
The workers immediately alerted the police. The Bains des Pâquis, a popular open-air public swimming area, were evacuated as a precaution between 11.45am and 12.30pm, while the disposal unit went to work.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
