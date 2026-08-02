Women’s Tour de France in Lausanne rated ‘very positive’
The Lausanne authorities and the organising committee for the Grand Départ Suisse have described the Tour de France Femmes’ visit to Lausanne as a “very positive” experience. They highlighted the “enthusiasm” and “excitement” among the public, which spread far beyond the capital of canton Vaud.
“Lausanne experienced a historic and emotionally charged Saturday on August 1, 2026,” the City wrote in a press release on Sunday. “Large crowds turned out for the start and finish of the very first Tour de France Femmes with Zwift in Switzerland.” There were no security incidents to report.
The 147 riders were cheered on along the canton’s roads, towns and villages by several thousand people, the City added. The fan zone, set up in Ouchy from July 31, and its entertainment programme were also a hit with the public.
The Tour de France Femmes continues on Sunday with a second Swiss stage, linking Aigle and Geneva via a 150-kilometre route through the Lake Geneva region, vineyards and the Alps. The authorities in Aigle were delighted to be writing “a new chapter in the history of cycling in Switzerland” alongside the other towns involved.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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