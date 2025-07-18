The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Aare alert: oil leaks into Swiss river

Aare near Wynau BE polluted after fire
Oil barriers had to be erected between Wynau and Ruppoldingen near Olten. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Aare alert: oil leaks into Swiss river
Listening: Aare alert: oil leaks into Swiss river

Oil and extinguishing water got into the River Aare on Friday following a fire in Wynau, canton Bern.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Oil barriers had to be erected between Wynau and Ruppoldingen near Olten, canton Solothurn, according to Bern cantonal police.

A barn was completely razed by the fire on Friday night. The fire also spread to a neighbouring house. Nobody was injured. Five people were able to leave the house on their own. According to the police, their house is no longer habitable.

Oil and extinguishing water entered the River Aare as a result of the extinguishing work. The public was asked to stay away from the Aare in the section concerned. Investigations into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are underway, they added.

The operations of the Wynau, Langenthal, Aarau and Murgental fire services were still ongoing at midday on Friday.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?

The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Small rockfalls occurred above Brienz GR

More

Rockfalls measured above Swiss village

This content was published on A series of rockfalls occurred above the village of Brienz between 9 and 12 July. According to the municipality of Albula, the overall situation remains tense. Several people disregarded the ban on entering the area around the village.

Read more: Rockfalls measured above Swiss village
Arosa Bergbahnen with record sales

More

Arosa cable cars celebrate record year

This content was published on Arosa Bergbahnen achieved the highest figure in its 95-year history in the 2024/25 financial year with net revenue of CHF 37 million. Arosa Lenzerheide was able to capitalise on strengths such as snow reliability and the size of the ski area in a long winter season, the company announced on Thursday.

Read more: Arosa cable cars celebrate record year
Unknown persons steal dental implants from Solothurn company

More

Dental implants stolen in million-franc raid

This content was published on Unknown perpetrators stole ceramic dental implants during a break-in at a company in Oensingen, northern Switzerland, on Tuesday night.

Read more: Dental implants stolen in million-franc raid
Rockfalls affect tourism at the Grande Dixence dam

More

Rockfalls affect tourism at tallest dam in Europe

This content was published on The Grande Dixence dam in Lower Valais is closed to visitors due to a rockfall last weekend. The nearby hotel also had to temporarily suspend operations for safety reasons.

Read more: Rockfalls affect tourism at tallest dam in Europe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR