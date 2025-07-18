Aare alert: oil leaks into Swiss river

Oil barriers had to be erected between Wynau and Ruppoldingen near Olten. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Oil and extinguishing water got into the River Aare on Friday following a fire in Wynau, canton Bern.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Aare bei Wynau BE nach Brand verschmutzt Original Read more: Aare bei Wynau BE nach Brand verschmutzt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Oil barriers had to be erected between Wynau and Ruppoldingen near Olten, canton Solothurn, according to Bern cantonal police.

A barn was completely razed by the fire on Friday night. The fire also spread to a neighbouring house. Nobody was injured. Five people were able to leave the house on their own. According to the police, their house is no longer habitable.

Oil and extinguishing water entered the River Aare as a result of the extinguishing work. The public was asked to stay away from the Aare in the section concerned. Investigations into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are underway, they added.

The operations of the Wynau, Langenthal, Aarau and Murgental fire services were still ongoing at midday on Friday.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch