Kingsnake captured in Swiss garden

Switzerland is home to eight native snake species, two of which are venomous: the asp viper and the common European adder. In Switzerland no one has died after being bitten by one of the two native venomous species since 1961.
Call 145, Tox Info Suisse’s emergency hotline, in the case of poisoning.
