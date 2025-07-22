Swiss police still hunting handcuffed escapee

Aargau police continue to search for escaped prisoner Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A prisoner who escaped on Thursday in Baden, canton Aargau, is still on the run. The 23-year-old Albanian, who was in custody for burglary, was wearing handcuffs when he escaped.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Aargauer Polizei sucht weiter nach entwichenem Häftling Original Read more: Aargauer Polizei sucht weiter nach entwichenem Häftling

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Aargau cantonal police announced on Tuesday that a large-scale search had been conducted for the man in warehouses. By nightfall, the search in the extensive, partly impassable forest area, which lasted several hours, had to be cancelled without success.

Intensive investigations are still underway to locate the wanted man and take him back into custody. The fact that he was still wandering around the region in handcuffs, at least on Friday, suggests that he was not following a plan when he fled, the cantonal police deduced.

He appears to have neither a place of reference nor contacts, they said. He also had no permanent residence in Switzerland. After five days on the run, the prisoner must have tried to get rid of his handcuffs and find clothes and food, they believed.

+ Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

According to the police, he may have broken into houses, workshops or cellars to do this. He may have asked people to use the telephone.

The Aargau cantonal police are urging people to be more vigilant and ask anyone who makes suspicious observations to report them immediately (call 117).

The man fled from the district building in Baden on Thursday morning shortly before boarding a prison vehicle.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch