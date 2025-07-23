The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss firm ABB to electrify one of the largest oil and gas terminals

ABB to electrify one of the largest oil terminals
ABB to electrify one of the largest oil terminals Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss firm ABB to electrify one of the largest oil and gas terminals
Listening: Swiss firm ABB to electrify one of the largest oil and gas terminals

ABB has won a major contract in Azerbaijan for the electrification and grid stability of one of the world's largest oil and gas terminals, Sangachal, operated by BP.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The connection to the national grid will enable the electrification of the complex, which covers more than 688 hectares, an area equivalent to more than 800 football pitches, the company said in a statement today. The contract includes initial studies, detailed engineering work, installation and commissioning of the infrastructure. Located 55 kilometres south of Baku, the Sangachal terminal has a daily capacity of 1.2 million barrels of oil and about 81 million cubic metres of gas.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

““ABB helps existing energy infrastructures run leaner, by automating to make them more efficient, and cleaner, by electrifying to use less energy and decarbonise,” said Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB’s Energy Industries division. “We are delighted to provide site-specific electrification and automation solutions to support bp’s efforts to decarbonise the energy ecosystem in a region where we have had a significant presence for over 25 years.”

No details were provided on the financial value of the order. On the stock exchange this afternoon, ABB’s share price is down about 1%, showing a trend common to other cyclically sensitive stocks. Since the beginning of January, however, the share price has risen by 6%, and the performance over a year (+7%) and a five-year period (+128%) is also positive.

ABB is one of Switzerland’s largest companies, operating in various fields ranging from robotics to energy and automation. Worldwide, the company – which was formed in 1988 through the merger of Sweden’s ASEA and Aargau’s Brown, Boveri & Cie (BBC), but whose roots go back more than 140 years – employs 110,000 people in more than 100 countries.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Aargau police continue to search for escaped prisoner

More

Swiss police still hunting handcuffed escapee

This content was published on A prisoner who escaped on Thursday in Baden, canton Aargau, is still on the run. The 23-year-old Albanian, who was in custody for burglary, was wearing handcuffs when he escaped.

Read more: Swiss police still hunting handcuffed escapee
Switzerland reinforces its ground-air defence with German systems

More

Swiss reinforce ground-air defence with German systems

This content was published on Switzerland has purchased five IRIS-T SLM systems for ground-based air defence from Germany, the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) said on Monday.

Read more: Swiss reinforce ground-air defence with German systems
Deer return to Winterthur cemetery

More

Evicted deer return to Swiss cemetery

This content was published on Individual deer are continuing to return to the Rosenberg cemetery in Winterthur, northeastern Switzerland, even after an eviction campaign last winter.

Read more: Evicted deer return to Swiss cemetery
You hardly earn any interest on savings accounts in Switzerland anymore

More

Hardly any interest earned on savings accounts in Switzerland

This content was published on Interest rates on savings accounts in Switzerland have fallen significantly. The brief high in savings interest rates is over, according to a study by online comparison service Moneyland.

Read more: Hardly any interest earned on savings accounts in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR