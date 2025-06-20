Swiss abbey showed “deficient” management of sexual abuse

Abbaye de St-Maurice: "deficient" management of sexual abuse Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Abbey of Saint-Maurice in Switzerland has failed to deal with the sexual abuse it has witnessed over the last few decades.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Abbaye de St-Maurice: une gestion “déficiente” des abus sexuels Original Read more: Abbaye de St-Maurice: une gestion “déficiente” des abus sexuels

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Tasked with shedding light on this past, an independent working group has found major dysfunctions.

+ Why Switzerland is losing its religion

The group, led by Neuchâtel Attorney General Pierre Aubert, published its report on Friday. Based on archives and eyewitness accounts, it listed “a significant number” of acts of sexual violence of all kinds committed between 1950 and 2022.

The Abbey has long adopted a “defensive posture” to preserve its reputation. Its leaders sometimes tried to “cover up” the facts, for example by moving the incriminated canons, and sometimes tried to “trivialise” or “minimise” these abuses.

The working group also highlights the “laxity” in terms of supervision and “insufficient guidance and support” for members of the community. This climate may have encouraged “unacceptable behaviour” and the recidivism of certain canons, even though they had been implicated on several occasions.

More

More What next after Swiss Catholic Church sexual abuse revelations? This content was published on The Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland has become the latest in Europe to confront a major abuse scandal. Read more: What next after Swiss Catholic Church sexual abuse revelations?

Multiple acts of violence

At the end of its investigation, the working group found 67 cases of sexual violence and at least 68 victims, including 57 minors. Committed between 1950 and 2022, these abuses were attributed to 30 men, canons or other people linked to the Abbey.

However, this count does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the reality of the violence. Because of the “silence of the sources”, with archives missing or people preferring to remain silent, it is “highly probable that many situations” escaped the attention of the working group, the investigator said.

He also adds that it is not always possible to state that the events occurred exactly as described.

The abuses reported are varied. The majority consist of sexual innuendo, touching, exhibitionism or seduction in a relationship of authority. For the most serious cases, the working group mentions sexual assaults, rapes and forced abortions.

This violence mainly occurred in boarding schools and during pastoral activities or holiday camps.

More

More Over one hundred new alleged victims of Catholic Church abuse This content was published on Six months after the publication of a study on abuse in the Catholic Church in Switzerland, more than 160 further alleged victims have come forward. Read more: Over one hundred new alleged victims of Catholic Church abuse

Statute of limitations

On the criminal front, the working group has not identified any cases that have not already been tried or that are not time-barred. One case is still pending, but it does not concern a canon but a lay person linked to the Abbey.

To the best of the working group’s knowledge, five convictions against three canons and a novice have been handed down since the 1970s. Most of the cases have been dismissed for insufficient evidence or because the statute of limitations has expired.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch