Swiss electricity prices predicted to fall in 2026

Electricity prices in 2026 are likely to be lower than this year, according to a survey. The main reason is the fall in prices on the electricity market, the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies said on Tuesday.
Of the 318 electricity companies contacted by the association, 68 took part in the survey. According to a press release from the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES), only 25 of them were able to indicate their absolute electricity tariffs for next year. The median reduction in their tariffs is therefore between 3% and 4%.
The 43 other electricity companies did not provide concrete figures for their tariffs, but gave qualitative responses. Most of them have also announced lower electricity prices for next year, writes the AES.
The final electricity prices for 2026 will be published at the beginning of September by the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom), the AES writes.
“A downward trend in prices is emerging”, said Elcom director Urs Meister at the beginning of May this year. It can be assumed that energy prices will stabilise at a higher level than before the energy crisis, but that they will be well below the level reached during the crisis.
