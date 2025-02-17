Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss bar cleared of racism after stopping white reggae gig

A Swiss bar has been cleared of racial discrimination for stopping a white reggae band gig in response to customer complaints.

Keystone-SDA

Customers at the Brasserie Lorraine in Bern had accused the band of cultural appropriation.

+ A Swiss white reggae band at the centre of a racism row

The youth wing of the rightwing Swiss People’s Party filed a complaint against the venue for violating the anti-racist penal code. But a Swiss court acquitted the bistro’s operators on Monday.

The collective running the alternative establishment objected to a CHF3,000 fine after the complaint was first lodged.

In 2022, the Brasserie Lorrain had put an end to a concert by the white reggae group Lauwarm, following complaints from spectators who said they were uncomfortable because the musicians were playing reggae and some were wearing dreadlocks. They considered this to be cultural appropriation.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

