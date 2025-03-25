Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case

Acquittals for Sepp Blatter (pictured) and Michel Platini at second instance. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A Swiss court has confirmed the acquittals of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini at first instance. It acquitted the two former football officials of all charges.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Freisprüche für Sepp Blatter und Michel Platini in zweiter Instanz Original Read more: Freisprüche für Sepp Blatter und Michel Platini in zweiter Instanz

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The prosecution’s case centred on a payment of CHF2 million ($2.25 million) to Platini for FIFA consultancy work following a verbal contract with Blatter. The evidence supports the statement that this payment was a residual salary, said the court president in his judgement. The Extraordinary Appeals Chamber in Muttenz, canton Basel Country, therefore had doubts about the indictment, which led to an acquittal for the two “in dubio pro reo”.

+ Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over CHF2 million FIFA payment

The federal prosecutor’s office had accused the two of fraud, embezzlement, aiding and abetting and forgery of documents, among other things. Following the acquittals, they lodged an appeal with the Federal Criminal Court in 2022.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.