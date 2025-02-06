Man cleared of Geneva diplomat murder but convicted of rape
The Swiss Federal Criminal Court has acquitted an Ivorian-Italian dual national of murdering an Egyptian diplomat in Geneva in 1995.
But the court sentenced the defendant to 15 years’ imprisonment for multiple rapes and numerous other offenses.
Judges ordered him to be deported for 15 years rather than spend time behind Swiss bars. The convicted man must also pay one of the rape victims CHF15,000 francs in compensation and damages.
The girlfriend of the main defendant, who was charged with accessory to murder, was acquitted.
Trial opens into 1995 murder in Geneva of Egyptian diplomat
Translated from German with DeepL/mga
