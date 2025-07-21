Swiss actor Carlos Leal leaves ‘arrogant’ LA

Leal described an extremely capitalist, linear view of the world, which is divided into good and evil. For him, the line has now been crossed. The 56-year-old said he had gone to Los Angeles to make films – which he had done. He had worked with Al Pacino, Willem Dafoe, Mark Wahlberg and Anne Hathaway and “realised his dreams”.
“But today I want to get back to what really defines me. And for me, that’s no longer in Los Angeles,” he said.
However, Leal, who comes from the Lausanne region, will not be returning to Switzerland with his family. His wife Jo Kelly will live in Lisbon with their children Elvis (19) and Tyger (9). “My wife and I are separated, but we are friends,” he emphasised. As an artist, he is drawn to Zurich, where he is in the centre of Europe and still close to his children.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
