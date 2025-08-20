Swiss pension fund expects deficit despite more contributions

The 13th state pension payment will be paid out for the first time in 2026 and will increase the contribution deficit, which does not include investment results. Rapid additional financing remains key, the Federal Council wrote.
The prospects have improved because, compared to the 2020 scenario, it is assumed that there will be more people in employment and therefore more payments into the fund. At the same time, the number of over-65s is expected to grow more slowly. Life expectancy is also likely to increase more slowly.
This means that state pension expenditure is likely to grow more weakly. However, the fund could have less income in the short term because the economy is likely to weaken.
