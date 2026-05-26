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Record number of Swiss old-age pensions paid out

Old people
Keystone-SDA

The number of pension recipients in Switzerland rose again last year. A total of 2.64 million old-age pensions were paid out, 1.6% more than in the previous year, the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) reported on Tuesday.

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Keystone-SDA

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In 2024 the number of old-age pension recipients had already risen by around 1.8%, or a good 44,000 people. This year, there was a smaller net increase of 40,400 people.

In total, the pension system paid out around 2.91 million pensions at the end of 2025, including widows’, widowers’ and orphans’ pensions. Around a third of the pensions went to people living abroad.

+ ‘With my pension money I can’t live in Switzerland’

In financial terms, the pension system once again closed the past year in the black. Income exceeded expenditure by CHF1.8 billion ($2.3 billion). Including investment income, the operating result totalled CHF4.4 billion. In 2024, the system had generated a positive operating result of CHF5.6 billion.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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