Record number of Swiss old-age pensions paid out
The number of pension recipients in Switzerland rose again last year. A total of 2.64 million old-age pensions were paid out, 1.6% more than in the previous year, the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) reported on Tuesday.
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In 2024 the number of old-age pension recipients had already risen by around 1.8%, or a good 44,000 people. This year, there was a smaller net increase of 40,400 people.
In total, the pension system paid out around 2.91 million pensions at the end of 2025, including widows’, widowers’ and orphans’ pensions. Around a third of the pensions went to people living abroad.
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In financial terms, the pension system once again closed the past year in the black. Income exceeded expenditure by CHF1.8 billion ($2.3 billion). Including investment income, the operating result totalled CHF4.4 billion. In 2024, the system had generated a positive operating result of CHF5.6 billion.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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