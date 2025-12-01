Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus delivers to US again

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The Nidwalden-based aircraft manufacturer Pilatus is once again exporting to the United States, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung reports. The company had temporarily suspended deliveries in the summer due to uncertainties surrounding the tariffs imposed by the US.

Pilatus has since resumed deliveries of the PC-12 and PC-24 to the United States, its main market, according to the newspaper. Both aircraft are primarily used for business trips.

Like all Swiss suppliers in the aviation sector, the aircraft manufacturer is not subject to US tariffs. Nevertheless, Pilatus is sticking to its plans for an assembly plant in the US state of Florida, the newspaper wrote.

