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Zurich airport disrupted by air traffic control glitch

Airport resumes flight operations following disruption at Skyguide
Airport resumes flight operations following disruption at Skyguide Keystone-SDA

Flight operations at Zurich airport were disrupted by a technical fault at the air traffic control organisation Skyguide on Sunday morning.

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Zurich airport disrupted by air traffic control glitch
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Keystone-SDA

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Airspace east of Bern was closed for several hours before operations started to gradually get back on track.

Flight operations have been gradually resuming since 07.45am, said Livia Caluori, spokesperson at Switzerland’s busiest airport in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to Skyguide, capacity was still reduced to 40% at around 8am.

No take-offs were possible at all this morning, said Caluori. Landings continued until 06.45am. It was initially unclear how many flights and passengers were affected by the disruptions.

The disruption was caused by a technical fault at the air traffic control organisation Skyguide. On Sunday morning, Skyguide had closed Swiss airspace east of Bern, the company announced. The exact cause is currently being investigated.

The measure was taken to protect passengers and crew. Skyguide convened a crisis team. Specialists were working to resolve the fault.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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