Al Jazeera Arabic pulled from Swiss television over Hamas coverage
Following accusations of propaganda, Swiss television programming operators Swisscom and Sunrise have withdrawn the Qatari channel Al Jazeera Arabic from their offer.
A spokesperson told news agency Keystone-SDA that Al Jazeera Arabic will no longer appear in the programming until the accusations have been verified, confirming a report in the Sonntagsblick paper. The Sunday newspaper points out that Al Jazeera Arabic has not been broadcast in Switzerland since December 10, 2025 because its content is often “in a legal grey area”.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
On the other hand, Al Jazeera’s English-language channel, aimed at a Western audience, is still included in the offerings of the two operators.
The pro-Israel group “Focus Israel” had criticised the Swiss operators broadcasting the controversial channel, the Sonntagsblick reported. The group based its criticism on a report by Israel’s Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Centre, according to which Al Jazeera Arabic had been broadcasting propaganda in favour of Hamas for years. The Israeli army had also made accusations, which Al Jazeera Arabic denied.
More
What does banning Hamas mean for neutral Switzerland?
A ban on Hamas has been in force in Switzerland since May 2025. This measure also applies to associations and groups that act for or on behalf of Hamas.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.