Famous Swiss railway line re-opens after rockfall

The first trains were running again shortly before 4pm, the railway announced.
Experts have examined and cleared the demolition site of the rockfall, RhB wrote in the press release.
During the rockfall later on Thursday morning, stones had fallen onto the tracks and damaged the overhead line and infrastructure. Trains on the Albula line then only ran between Chur and Thusis and between Tiefencastel and St Moritz.
Rail replacement buses were in use. The Bernina Express and Glacier Express panoramic trains were diverted via Prättigau and the Vereina line.
