Famous Swiss railway line re-opens after rockfall

Albula line of the Rhaetian Railway is open again after rockfall
Albula line of the Rhaetian Railway is open again after rockfall Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Famous Swiss railway line re-opens after rockfall
Listening: Famous Swiss railway line re-opens after rockfall

A rockfall caused an interruption of several hours on the Albula line of the Rhaetian Railway (RhB ) between Thusis and Tiefencastel on Thursday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The first trains were running again shortly before 4pm, the railway announced.

Experts have examined and cleared the demolition site of the rockfall, RhB wrote in the press release.

During the rockfall later on Thursday morning, stones had fallen onto the tracks and damaged the overhead line and infrastructure. Trains on the Albula line then only ran between Chur and Thusis and between Tiefencastel and St Moritz.

+ Swiss railway line to Zermatt reopens after rockfall

Rail replacement buses were in use. The Bernina Express and Glacier Express panoramic trains were diverted via Prättigau and the Vereina line.

A bull still on the prowl above St-Aubin (NE)

Raging bull found in western Switzerland

This content was published on A 600kg bull that escaped in the Montalchez region of canton Neuchâtel has been found in a pen surrounded by several cows.

Read more: Raging bull found in western Switzerland
Bern chatbot wins the UN AI Award

Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

This content was published on The Bern-based chatbot "Sophia" has won the United Nations' "AI for Good Impact Award 2025". The chatbot is designed to help victims of domestic violence.

Read more: Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

