Alfred Schindler to step down as chairman of the IWP board

Alfred Schindler steps down as Chairman of the IWP Foundation Board Keystone-SDA

Entrepreneur Alfred Schindler will step down as chairman of the Foundation Board of the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy (IWP) at the end of the year.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Alfred Schindler tritt als IWP-Stiftungsratspräsident ab Original Read more: Alfred Schindler tritt als IWP-Stiftungsratspräsident ab

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a report in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), he is expected to be succeeded by former Swiss National Bank (SNB) president Thomas Jordan.

“I’m stepping down now for reasons of age and health,” Schindler told the NZZ in an interview published on Wednesday.

The IWP operates under a cooperation agreement with the University of Lucerne. The institute is led by economics professor Christoph Schaltegger. However, it is funded not by the university but by the Swiss Economic Policy Foundation. Schindler has served as president of the foundation’s board of trustees since it was set up around six years ago.

“Switzerland’s system of direct democracy is very close to my heart: it’s the foundation of our country’s success,” Schindler said, explaining his involvement. He pointed to what he sees as growing voter disengagement and the rising risk of disinformation in an increasingly complex global environment. “That’s why the IWP has made it its mission to communicate scientific facts in clear, accessible language,” he added.

Following Schindler’s departure, Jordan also wants to play an active role at the IWP. He said the institute’s research provides an important basis for economic policymaking. Citing fiscal policy as an example, the former SNB president said: “I’ve often noticed that basic principles or links are presented inaccurately or only partially in public debate.” The IWP’s analyses, he added, could help improve understanding.

Translated from German by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories Popular Stories