Swiss canton closes all Alpine passes for the winter

All Alpine passes in Uri have closed for the winter
All Alpine passes in Uri have closed for the winter Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss canton closes all Alpine passes for the winter
Listening: Swiss canton closes all Alpine passes for the winter

The Oberalp Pass in Switzerland has been closed for the winter, meaning that all five Alpine passes in canton Uri are no longer passable until spring.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The Oberalp Pass, which connects Andermatt with Sedrun, has been closed for the winter since 9am on Wednesday, as announced by the Uri Construction Department on Wednesday.

A winter closure until spring had already been imposed on the Furka, Susten, Klausen and Gotthard Alpine passes in Uri.

