Alleged leader of Kosovar terrorist group indicted in Switzerland
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has brought charges against a Kosovar on suspicion of being the leader of the Swiss branch of a Kosovar terrorist organisation. He is also suspected of having been active in the management of the organisation in Kosovo.
He is accused of carrying out acts of indoctrination, financing and recruitment of new members in the name of this terrorist organisation, particularly in the Geneva region, with the support of another accused. This was announced by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) on Monday.
The 36-year-old Kosovan national and the second suspect, a 33-year-old Swiss-North Macedonian dual national, were arrested on September 1, 2022 as part of criminal proceedings conducted by the OAG since July 2021. The suspects are currently serving early sentences.
