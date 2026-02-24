Swiss start-ups boosted by investment in AI
Swiss start-ups recorded a financing volume of CHF3.3 billion ($4.25 billion) in 2025, an increase of 44% over one year. More than three out of ten rounds of funding went to artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups.
Between January and the end of December, 515 rounds of financing for start-ups took place in Switzerland, representing an increase of 0.4%, according to the EY barometer published on Tuesday.
In detail, the highest number of financing rounds was recorded in canton Zurich (213), followed by French-speaking Switzerland (165), Central Switzerland (56) and North-Western Switzerland (27). Next came the Central Plateau with 25 rounds, canton Ticino with 20 rounds and Eastern Switzerland with nine rounds.
“By international comparison, Switzerland recorded the biggest increase in volume. Germany saw a 19% increase, while Austria saw a 56% drop,” said the authors of the study.
In terms of volume, the health sector came out on top. However, EY notes an “undeniable advance” in start-ups integrating AI into their core business. In 2025, there were 163 of them, up 46% year-on-year. Investment in these companies jumped by 206% to CHF1.1 billion.
What’s more, 23% of the start-ups that received funding last year had female members of their founding team. In 6% of cases, the founding team was made up exclusively of women, a lower proportion than in 2024.
