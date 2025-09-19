Disease in France hits Swiss cattle drives

Alpine cattle drives have had to be cancelled in many places in cantons Valais and Vaud this year due to the outbreak of lumpy-skin disease in France. Some Alpine cattle drives are now taking place without cattle.

Above all, it is about maintaining a tradition, the Alpabzug, that has even been recognised by UNESCO, said Michèle Philipp, coordinator of the cattle drive in L’Etivaz, canton Vaud. Unlike many others, this one can take place on September 27 as it is outside the surveillance zone for lumpy-skin disease.

In 11 municipalities in the district of Nyon, canton Vaud, however, all cattle, buffalo and bison must be vaccinated against this disease in order to protect the herds and prevent the disease from spreading. In addition, animals may not be transported within the surveillance zone. In total, the measures affect around 1,700 cattle.

This situation forced the organising committee of the St-Cergue cattle drive to cancel the 28th edition or postpone it until 2026. It is the largest cattle drive in canton Vaud.

“We know how much the event holds a special place in the hearts of the Alpine community and the spectators who come to see us every year,” said the organisers, regretting the cancellation.

A festival, but without cattle

Many major events have also been cancelled in Valais: in addition to some cow fights and those at the Valais Fair in Martigny. Alpine cattle drives are also affected, as the participation of cattle in such gatherings is prohibited throughout Lower Valais.

In Sembrancher, the Alpine cattle drive will nevertheless take place on Saturday, but without cows and cattle. Instead, St Bernard dogs, horses, sheep and goats will parade past the spectators alongside old tractors, flag-wavers and alphorn players.

Charlène Taramarcaz, president of the event, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA: “It would have been a shame to cancel the event.” The Alpabzug is a great showcase for tourism, she said.

Mixing of herds prohibited

In Crans-Montana, canton Valais, no herd of cows will take part in the Alpine cattle drive.

“After consultation with the participating Alps, it was decided not to take any risks and not to expose the cows to any danger that could lead to the euthanasia of an entire herd,” explained the organising committee. “An Alpine cattle drive without cows would be pointless.”

The Alpine cattle drives in German-speaking Switzerland or in canton Fribourg, such as in Charmey, are currently exempt from the health restrictions. Only the regions close to the border with France, where 78 outbreaks have been detected, are currently being monitored.

No confirmed case of the skin nodule disease has yet been detected in Switzerland.

According to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO), the disease is not dangerous for humans. In cattle, however, it causes skin changes, fever and a decline in milk production. The viral disease is transmitted through insect bites.

