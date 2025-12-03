Swiss energy firm expands German battery storage footprint
Swiss energy provider Alpiq is expanding its presence in Germany with a portfolio of battery energy storage projects (BESS).
The projects are located in the federal states of Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt and are expected to be ready for operation in 2026. The cost of the projects has not been disclosed.
In partnership with project developer SPP Development, which has been active on the market for more than 15 years, the energy company is planning BESS installations with a capacity of 370 megawatts (MW).
A press release highlights a demand in this field that is “increasing considerably” in a “very competitive” German market.
In Switzerland, Alpiq has been successfully marketing batteries belonging to third parties since 2018 and manages a portfolio of 50 MW.
