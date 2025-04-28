Articles found in Swiss river displayed in museum

Articles found in Swiss river displayed in museum.

The Alpine Museum in Bern is showing the finds of diver David Godio, who has been fishing lost objects out of the River Aare for years.

The exhibition “Blubbb” presents the stories behind the sometimes surprising artefacts.

Godio began searching for mobile phones around seven years ago with simple dives, the Alpine Museum announced on Monday. Today, he systematically searches for objects in a wetsuit, air mattress and water bag. He receives specific search requests, such as for wedding rings or wallets, via his Aare finds office.

The exhibition shows the artefacts as fragments of everyday culture, according to the press release. Film footage and original objects bring the underwater world of the Aare to life.

The exhibition will also be visible along the Aare between July and September. Shore installations and a digital extension will allow visitors to take a virtual dive.

