Exceptional winter for Swiss hotel industry
Hotels in Switzerland enjoyed unprecedented levels of occupancy last winter, despite a sluggish end to the season.
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Between November and April, no fewer than 18.7 million overnight stays were recorded by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), 1.1% more than a year earlier.
The increase was fuelled only marginally by foreign demand (+0.5% to 9.3 million), while bookings by domestic guests rose by 1.6% to 9.5 million, according to the periodic report published on Monday.
December (+6.8%), January (+2.6%) and February (+2.9%) proved particularly successful.
The outbreak of conflict in the Middle East coincided with a sudden fall in foreign demand (-4.8% in March and -5.7% in April), particularly from Asia, which weighed on the end of the season.
Translated from French by AI/mga
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