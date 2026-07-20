Anti-abortion campaigners dispute Zurich rally route

Anti-abortion campaigners are taking Zurich’s decision on the demonstration site further Keystone-SDA

The organisers of the anti-abortion 'March for Life' have challenged Zurich’s decision to hold the rally in the suburb of Oerlikon instead of the city centre.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Abtreibungsgegner ziehen Zürcher Entscheid zu Demo-Standort weiter Original Read more: Abtreibungsgegner ziehen Zürcher Entscheid zu Demo-Standort weiter

The rally intends to appeal the city’s decision in the courts. Zurich had once again allocated the market square in Oerlikon as the venue for the march on September 19 due to security concerns.

The organisers see this as a restriction on their freedom of expression and assembly. A demonstration requires public visibility, which is lacking on the outskirts of the city, they argue.

The organising committee said aggression from counter-demonstrators must be stopped. Last year, the police proved that they could protect the event despite attempts to disrupt it. This shows that it is possible to hold the event in the city centre as well.

Anti-abortion campaigners have been holding their march in Zurich-Oerlikon since 2021, with between 1,000 and 2,000 participants each time. Unauthorised counter-demonstrations have repeatedly taken place there. The organisers have been fighting the ban on holding the march in the city centre through the courts for years.

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More Demographics Thousands of anti-abortion activists march through Zurich suburb This content was published on With crosses, Christian songs and an oversized pram, around two thousand anti-abortion protesters marched through Zurich-Oerlikon on Saturday afternoon. The city police were present with a large contingent. Read more: Thousands of anti-abortion activists march through Zurich suburb

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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