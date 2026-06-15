Three anti-G7 protestors arrested after Geneva riots

Anti-G7 protest in Geneva: three people taken into custody Keystone-SDA

Three people have been temporarily arrested following an anti-G7 demonstration in Geneva that witnessed violent scenes on Sunday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Manifestation anti-G7 à Genève: trois arrestations provisoires Original Read more: Manifestation anti-G7 à Genève: trois arrestations provisoires

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A police operation carried out in the evening to isolate groups of demonstrators has sparked outrage among the ‘No G7’ collective.

In a preliminary update from Swiss public broadcaster RTS, Geneva police spokesperson Alexandre Brahier stated that “Twenty eight people – nine women and 19 men – were taken into custody, including three temporary arrests”. More precise figures are expected early this afternoon.

According to the police, “the damage is relatively minor given the number of determined protesters”. In particular, there were broken windows, destroyed bus shelters and a car was set on fire.

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In the evening, the police set up a cordon between Quai Wilson and Avenue de France, detaining nearly 300 people for several hours, including demonstration organisers, according to ‘No G7’. They were gradually released after identity checks. The last of them were released on Monday morning.

Numerous accounts relayed by ‘No G7’ denounce the lack of water and food for those detained. The group condemned “an unspeakable police operation”.

‘Provocations’

Police tactics have also sparked indignant political reactions. The Social Democratic Party is concerned about the conditions under which this operation took place.

“Hundreds of people were detained for an entire night, even though many were neither involved in the violence nor suspected of having committed any offences,” stated the political party, which is calling for a full investigation.

The ‘No G7’ coalition once again highlights numerous incidents of provocation and police violence that occurred at the end of the demonstration. It also condemns the repeated use of tear gas on the procession.

The demonstration drew 20,000 people according to the police and 30,000 according to the ‘No G7’ coalition. Around 600 black bloc activists (who wear black clothing and masks), who had infiltrated the procession, committed acts of vandalism.

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More Foreign Affairs Protesters smash windows and set car ablaze in anti-G7 protest in Geneva This content was published on Protesters set fire to a car and smashed the windows of a bank in Geneva on Sunday during an anti-G7 march in the Swiss city. Read more: Protesters smash windows and set car ablaze in anti-G7 protest in Geneva

Translated from French with AI/mga

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