Anti-torture body criticises overcrowded Swiss prisons
Overcrowding in Swiss prisons has led to a deterioration in prison conditions and is infringing on the fundamental rights of prisoners. This is the conclusion reached by the commission against torture in its latest annual report.
According to a statement issued on Monday by the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture, high prison occupancy rates restrict inmates’ privacy, increase the risk of violence and undermine healthcare provision. Working conditions for staff are also under severe strain.
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Simply building more detention places is not a solution, the commission wrote. Rather, a comprehensive strategy is needed to reduce the total number of people in detention.
The commission also criticised the accommodation of asylum-seekers in civil defence shelters. Living conditions there are particularly problematic due to overcrowding, a lack of natural light and constant noise from ventilation systems.
Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
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