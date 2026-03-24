World first: antimatter particles transported in Geneva
For the first time in the world, antimatter is being transported by road at CERN in Geneva. The test carried out on Tuesday at the nuclear research centre is intended to prove that the antiparticles can be transported safely.
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During the experiment, 100 to 1,000 antiprotons were to be transported over five kilometres. In view of this “extremely small number” of antiprotons, there is no danger to the environment, CERN told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
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Antimatter is a kind of mirror version of matter. When they come into contact, they annihilate each other in flashes of light. Researchers have developed a special container to transport them. In this so-called Penning trap, the particles float in a high vacuum at -268°C.
According to CERN, if the trap fails during transport, the energy released will be around one millionth of a joule – about as much as it takes to press a keyboard key.
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Minds over matter … and antimatter
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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