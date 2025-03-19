Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Three injured in Swiss armoured military vehicle accident in Bern

Armoured personnel carrier involved in accident in Uttigen BE
Armoured personnel carrier involved in accident in Uttigen BE Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
An army armoured personnel carrier was involved in an accident in Canton Bern on Tuesday afternoon. Three members of the army were injured.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the River Aare for unknown reasons, as reported by the army on Tuesday evening.

The three occupants of the armoured personnel carrier involved in the accident had to be taken to hospital. They were quickly rescued by civilian rescue teams and were responsive. According to the army, they were recruits.  Swiss Air Rescue Servic Rega was also deployed with a rescue helicopter.

The armoured personnel carrier was travelling with eight M113 vehicles as part of a driving school. The other vehicles were not involved in the accident. The military justice authorities initiated an investigation.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

