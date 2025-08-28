Switzerland outsources quality control for military projects

Army projects to be monitored by external consultants Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

All 17 top projects of the Swiss armed forces are to be monitored by external consultants from the start of 2026, including the procurement of F-35 fighter jets.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werden Original Read more: Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werden

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has not set a cost ceiling so as not to influence the tendering process.

On the Simap platform for public tenders and procurements, the DDPS advertised 2,400 working hours per year as workload for external consulting.

The corresponding framework contracts are scheduled to run for 12 years – from the beginning of 2026 to the end of 2037.

More

More Foreign Affairs Switzerland must pay more than originally planned for US F-35 fighter jets This content was published on Switzerland has been unable to push through a fixed-price deal (CHF6 billion) with the United States for 36 new F-35 fighter jets. Read more: Switzerland must pay more than originally planned for US F-35 fighter jets

To date, these functions have been filled both internally and externally as part of quality and risk management (QRM) at the DDPS. However, “to strengthen the project work”, defence minister Martin Pfister has now decided to only work with external consultants in the top projects.

“The role of the QRM requires as much independence as possible in order to contribute to improving project management and control,” said the DDPS.

External QRMs can assess project management, compliance with specifications, risks and the quality of project results independently of the departments involved and recommend measures from an external perspective.

This is “particularly important for large, complex and security-relevant procurement and development projects in the areas of armaments, real estate and IT”.

Externalisation also offers financial advantages. The new solution will ensure that these services are available more flexibly, more quickly and in a more needs-orientated manner, wrote the DDPS. Blick first reported on the outsourcing.

It had already become known that Pfister was having the 17 top projects analysed and monitored by the General Secretariat of the DDPS. In addition to the procurement of the F-35 fighter jet, these include the longer-range ground-based air defence system (Bodluv) project and the reconnaissance drone system.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch