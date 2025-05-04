The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss army soldier seriously injured in accident on Simplon Pass

Army soldier seriously injured in accident on Simplon Pass
Army soldier seriously injured in accident on Simplon Pass Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss army soldier seriously injured in accident on Simplon Pass
Listening: Swiss army soldier seriously injured in accident on Simplon Pass

A member of the Swiss army was seriously injured on Friday while manoeuvring a self-propelled howitzer on the Simplon Pass in Valais. After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene of the accident, he was flown to hospital in an Air Zermatt helicopter.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The accident occurred at the Simplon military firing range, as reported by the Swiss Army on Saturday. While reversing, an M109 self-propelled howitzer collided with a vehicle of the same type behind it.

According to the statement, a member of the army was trapped in a hatch and suffered injuries to his head and chest as a result. He received initial medical treatment at the scene from the troop paramedics and was then flown to hospital, the statement added.

+ Why the Swiss army is training for an emergency in AustriaExternal link

The injured member of the armed forces is currently completing his practical service at Artillery and Reconnaissance School 31. The military justice authorities have initiated a preliminary hearing of evidence, the army announced.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR