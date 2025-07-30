Switzerland records 200 new victims of human trafficking

Around a quarter of the newly identified persons were men. The victims came from 54 countries, with most of the newly identified victims in 2024 coming from Nigeria, Colombia and Hungary, the report continued.
Some 114 people were victims of sexual exploitation and 95 people were exploited through labour or forced to commit criminal acts. Some people experienced multiple forms of exploitation.
The identification of victims, as well as their origin, gender and the form of exploitation experienced, depends heavily on the sectors that are monitored, the awareness of the referring agencies and cooperation with specialised victim protection agencies, Plateforme Traite wrote.
Thanks to increasing commitment in various cantons and cooperation with specialised victim protection agencies, the number and diversity of identified cases is increasing, meaning that the figures reflect reality more accurately.
Plateforme Traite calls for more coherence between cantonal and national measures. The Confederation should provide additional financial resources to support the commitment of the cantons and specialised victim protection organisations.
In a post also dated Wednesday from the Federal Office of Police Fedpol on X, it states that the Confederation is committed to long-term and sustainable prevention and awareness-raising work against human trafficking.
It supports corresponding measures by organisations with CHF600,000 annually since 2023.
More
More
Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking
This content was published on
Last year, 208 victims contacted the specialist unit FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking. For 59 others, an examination is still underway.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.