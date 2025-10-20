Around ten terrorism-related probes underway at Fedpol

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Some ten terrorism-related investigations are currently underway at the Swiss Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), says its director Eva Wildi-Cortés.
Some ten terrorism-related investigations are currently underway at the Swiss Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), its director Eva Wildi-Cortés said on Sunday. She was speaking a week after it was announced that an attack had been foiled in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“At the moment, we have around ten terrorism-related investigations. They concern jihadist propaganda or the financing of terrorism,” Wildi-Cortés told Swiss public radio, RTS.

She gave no further details of the procedure underway concerning the alleged terrorist attack foiled last spring. The alleged perpetrator, an 18-year-old Swiss radical, has been remanded in custody and a search has been carried out.

+ Swiss Attorney General says suspected terror attack was foiled

The radicalisation of minors online is one of Wildi-Cortés’s biggest concerns. Its development is “very worrying”, she said.

Organised crime is also growing. The number of criminal organisations in Switzerland is very large, said Wildi-Cortés, who took office at the beginning of the year. Trafficking in drugs, arms and human beings is a reality in the country.

Last week, Federal Prosecutor Stefan Blättler was quoted in the press as predicting a bleak future over the next ten to 15 years. Switzerland could find itself in the same situation as Sweden, plagued by gang wars, he said.

