Swiss association for fire victims founded after Crans-Montana disaster
Five months after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the Initiative Phoenix association has been founded to support burn victims.
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The aim of the organisation is to promote activities and medical innovations in the treatment of burn victims. A New Year’s Eve fire at a Swiss bar claimed 41 lives and left 115 others injured.
The association also aims to promote and facilitate cooperation between medical specialists in the treatment of severe burn injuries. It also supports scientific, humanitarian and social activities in favour of victims of serious accidents.
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Specifically, recommendations for those affected and their relatives are to be developed following discussions between specialists. There are also plans to draw up therapeutic recommendations that those affected can follow at their own discretion.
The initiator of the project is the Belgian plastic surgeon Johann Wary, who lives in Crans-Montana. A medical committee of six Belgian and Swiss doctors, including experts from the Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne, is supporting the initiative.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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