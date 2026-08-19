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Asylum applications continue to fall in Switzerland

Asylum applications in Switzerland continue to fall in 2025
Asylum applications in Switzerland continue to fall in 2025 Keystone-SDA

Asylum applications in Switzerland continued to fall in 2025. The Alpine state recorded 25,781 applications, which is 7.1% fewer than in 2024.

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Asylum applications continue to fall in Switzerland
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Keystone-SDA

Applications for S status permits by Ukrainians also fell by nearly a quarter.

In total, 12,897 applications for S status were submitted, which is 22.4% fewer than in 2024. This special status must be maintained at least until March 4, 2027, unless the situation in Ukraine stabilises permanently by then.

The number of asylum applications in Switzerland has been falling since 2024 following a post-Covid peak. The number of people fleeing their homes or displaced is also falling worldwide. For the first time since 2016, this figure fell by 5% in 2025.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR