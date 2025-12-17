Terror attack in Australia overshadows Hanukkah in Swiss capital

The Hanukkah celebration in Bern took place against the backdrop of the tragic news from Sydney. Keystone-SDA

Around 100 people gathered in Bern's town hall square on Tuesday evening to celebrate the Jewish festival of lights, known as Hanukkah. The event was overshadowed by the terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia.

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Anschlag in Australien überschattet jüdisches Lichterfest in Bern Original Read more: Anschlag in Australien überschattet jüdisches Lichterfest in Bern

Русский ru Теракт в Австралии омрачил еврейский праздник света в Берне Read more: Теракт в Австралии омрачил еврейский праздник света в Берне

“We are all shocked by the deadly attack on Jewish people in Sydney,” said Marieke Kruit, mayor of Bern, in her speech. The Jewish Festival of Lights symbolises religious freedom and the hope that “even in dark times, a small light can make a big difference”.

This is important because “we are experiencing that the shadows are getting longer”, emphasised Kruit. Anti-Semitism is on the rise worldwide. This makes it all the more important not to look away, but to take a stand – and to bring light to places where darkness threatens to spread.

The Rabbinate of the Jewish Community of Bern had invited guests to the celebration on Bern’s town hall square. Representatives of other religious communities also took part. The police were on site with a visible presence.

Several dozen people also gathered in Wankdorf for the Festival of Lights, including representatives of the Australian Embassy. Bern City Council President Tom Berger, among others, addressed those present. He described the attack in Australia as an “act of hatred” against Jewish life. The atrocity affects Jewish people all over the world. And it arouses fear, even in Bern.

“That is precisely why it is important that we stand together here. Jewish people, non-Jewish people. People with different biographies, convictions and life paths. United by a clear stance: we will not let hatred and violence have the last word,” said Berger.

On December 14, there was a gun attack at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach near Sydney. A total of 15 people were killed and dozens injured. The authorities categorised it as a terrorist attack with anti-Semitic motivation.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

