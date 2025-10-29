Planned attack plan on Zurich Jews “just a joke”
A 51-year-old pensioner, who is standing trial in Winterthur district court for a plan to attack Jews, described his plan as a "joke".
He had been in a “happy mood”and had wanted to trick people, the accused said under questioning in court.
“I always like to make jokes, everyone knows that, but this one went wrong,” said the Palestinian from Lebanon. He had not expected his colleague to inform the police.
In November 2024, the former hotel manager announced via WhatsApp that he would become a suicide bomber in Zurich’s “Jewish Quarter”. Armed with three knives, he travelled on the S-Bahn from Winterthur to Zurich and was arrested at the station. He was heavily intoxicated at the time.
The public prosecutor’s office charged him with preparatory offences for intentional homicide and has demanded a prison sentence of two years.
Anti-Semitism in Switzerland
