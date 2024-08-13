Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Malfunction forces partial shutdown of Swiss nuclear plant

Reactor number one at the Beznau nuclear power plant in Switzerland was disconnected from the grid after an automatic shutdown on Monday afternoon. The shutdown was caused by a malfunction in the non-nuclear part of the plant.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The automatic shutdown was caused by a malfunction in the level control in one of the two steam generators in the non-nuclear part of the plant, the Axpo energy group said on Monday.

Due to the rapid shutdown of the reactor, steam was temporarily visible above the plant. There is no danger to people or the environment, Axpo said.

The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) has been informed of the incident. Plant specialists are working on the cause of the automatic shutdown. The reactor will be reconnected to the grid in agreement with the ENSI.

