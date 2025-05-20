Two die in avalanche in southwestern Switzerland

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche
This content was published on
The situation in the Valais village of Blatten VS, which was threatened by a landslide, remained calm on Tuesday night. The anxiety continues, especially for the 300 evacuated residents.
This content was published on
The World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says the Geneva-based UN agency has revised down its budget to $4.2 billion (CHF3.5 billion) for 2026-2027.
This content was published on
Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.
