Two die in avalanche in southwestern Switzerland

Two ski tourers were caught in an avalanche on the Alphubel near Täsch, canton Valais, on Saturday and were fatally injured.

The emergency services were only able to determine that the alpinists had died.

The men left the Täsch hut in the early morning with the intention of climbing the Aplhubel, the Valais cantonal police said on Monday. The formal identification of the deceased is underway.

