Baby hippo born at Basel Zoo

Baby hippopotamus born at Basel Zoo Keystone-SDA

Hippopotamus Helvetia gave birth at Basel Zoo on Tuesday. The sex and name of the calf are not yet known.

With Helvetia (34) and Wilhelm (35), the calf has experienced parents at its side. They are all doing well, Basel Zoo announced on Thursday.

Helvetia and Wilhelm already became parents to Serena in 2021.

The hippopotamus calf can already be observed in the outdoor enclosure.

