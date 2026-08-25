Licence to grill (partially) reinstated in canton Lucerne

Barbecues are once again permitted in the canton of Lucerne, subject to certain restrictions Keystone-SDA

In the Swiss canton of Lucerne, fires in designated fire pits and in charcoal barbecues have been permitted again since Tuesday lunchtime. However, the ban on fires in and near woodland remains in force, even following the rainfall of the past few days.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bräteln ist im Kanton Luzern mit Einschränkungen wieder erlaubt Original Read more: Bräteln ist im Kanton Luzern mit Einschränkungen wieder erlaubt

The risk of forest fires varies from place to place, the State Chancellery announced on Tuesday. It has now been downgraded from “very high” to “high”. However, there has been no prolonged rainfall that would significantly reduce the risk of forest fires.

In open areas, however, the situation has eased following thunderstorms and lower temperatures. Consequently, the fire ban no longer applies across the board, but only within woodland and within a 50-metre radius of the woodland.

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Barbecuing on unpaved fire pits and with disposable barbecues remains prohibited, it was further stated. This is due to the risk posed by flying sparks. Setting off fireworks and releasing so-called “sky lanterns” also remain prohibited.

The relaxation of the fire ban was carried out in consultation with the cantons of Central Switzerland and the Fire Service Inspectorate, the State Chancellery wrote. The absolute fire ban had been in force in Lucerne since August 6. Canton Zug had imposed it on August 12 and also relaxed it last Friday.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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