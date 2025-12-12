Swiss Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies aged 98
Basel film producer and multiple Oscar winner Arthur Cohn died on Friday at the age of 98.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This was announced by his family in an obituary, seen by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
Arthur Cohn was awarded six Oscars for his film productions. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, holds three honorary doctorates, including one from the University of Basel, and is a recipient of France’s highest order, the Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. In 2019, he was honoured in Berlin for his life’s work.
+ #Metoo debate is too simplistic, says Oscar-winning producer
Arthur Cohn spent his youth and student years in Basel. He then worked as a journalist for several years, including for the programme “Echo der Zeit” on Swiss public radio SRF, before gradually entering the film business.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.