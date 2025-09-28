The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Basel votes for pro-EU clause in constitution

EU and Swiss flags
Basel wants a positive approach to EU relations Keystone / Anthony Anex

Voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the constitution of canton Basel-City to strive for "good and stable relations" between Switzerland and the European Union.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The pro-European initiative was backed by 32,881 votes to 18,075 against, which corresponds to a yes vote of 64.5%. Voter turnout was 50.7%. The proposal received a majority in both the city of Basel and the two rural municipalities of Riehen and Bettingen.

The Basel section of the European Movement Switzerland launched the initiative.

Following the failed framework agreement of 2021, it wanted to send a signal from the canton to the federal government in Bern by enshrining a “Europe article” in the constitution. However, the article does not prescribe any specific instructions for action.

The popular initiative received support from both the government and all parties except the Swiss People’s Party. The neighboring canton of Basel-Country will decide on a similar initiative at a later date.

More

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland is voting on a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one? And does it make your life easier?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

What difficulties did you face when renewing your identity documents abroad?

Smooth or complicated: tell us how renewing your identity documents at your Swiss consulate abroad went.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR