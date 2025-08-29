Swiss pool to extend ban for non-residents

Philippe Eggertswyler said on Thursday that he was pleased with the peace and quiet that had been restored and took a positive view of the ban. The measure will therefore certainly be extended until the end of the swimming season in September.
“This measure has brought peace and quiet back to the swimming pool. There have been no more major incidents,” said Eggertswyler. He even spoke of a “sharp increase in subscriptions” this summer. “People have made the swimming pool their own again,” he said.
Almost two months ago, the town council of Porrentruy and the municipal association of the Jura district decided to ban non-residents from entering the outdoor pool for safety reasons. Since then, only Swiss nationals and people with a residence or work permit in Switzerland have been allowed to enter the swimming pool. This decision sparked a fierce controversy far beyond the cantonal and national borders.
Prior to this admission restriction, the municipal council had banned 20 guests from entering the outdoor pool. The reasons for this were inappropriate behaviour, harassment, threats of violence, rudeness and disregard for the rules of the pool. The majority of the bans were directed at people from the nearby French neighbourhood.
