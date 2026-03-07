Swiss minister attends Winter Paralympic Games in Italy
Elisabeth Baume-Schneider took part in a ceremony in Cortina, Italy, on Friday with Swiss athletes at the opening of the Winter Paralympic Games.
Interior Minister Baume-Schneider made a point of being on site with the Swiss delegation in Cortina, which gathered at the “House of Switzerland” on the eve of the first competitions of the Games.
She stressed the importance of being present alongside the athletes. “It’s obvious that if we’re at the Olympic Games, we’re also at the Paralympic Games,” she told Swiss public radio, RTS, on Friday evening. She also emphasised her desire to promote inclusion.
Cortina rather than Verona
The Swiss delegation chose to stay in Cortina rather than attend the official opening ceremony of the Games in Verona. “The idea was to be where the athletes are,” said Baume-Schneider, who will be also be attending several events on Saturday.
The minister also stressed the recognition owed to Paralympic athletes. “They’re not just heroes or victims, they’re athletes,” she said. Baume-Schneider also underlined the commitment of the athletes throughout the year.
But the issue of funding and conditions for Paralympic athletes remains a challenge. “They need better recognition, not just our goodwill, but recognition of what they do and the results they achieve,” Baume-Schneider said.
Finally, Baume-Schneider called on sponsors and institutions to get more involved. “Some people tell me that they earn nothing and sometimes even lose money. We can’t be indifferent to that,” she said.
The 2026 edition of the Paralympic Games in Italy marks the 50th anniversary of the event. Some 600 athletes from across the world will take part until March 15. Switzerland will be represented by nine male athletes in the alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and biathlon events.
