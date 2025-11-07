Basejumper dies in Swiss ‘Valley of Death’
A base jumper has suffered a fatal fall in Stechelberg, a hamlet of Lauterbrunnen, canton Bern. The man had jumped with his wingsuit from Mürren.
The accident occurred at around 1.50pm on Wednesday, the police announced on Thursday. Rescuers who arrived at the scene could only note the death of the man.
There are concrete clues to the identity of the victim, but no formal identification has yet taken place. An investigation into the incident has been opened.
